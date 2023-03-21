Lisovy was appointed as new Minister of Education and Science

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Oksen Lisovy as the new Minister of Education and Science.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovy, has been appointed," the message reads.

313 parliamentarians supported the appointment.

Zaxid.net previously reported that 50-year-old Oksen Lisovy was born in the Kyiv region in the family of philosopher and human rights defender Vasyl Lisovy and teacher Vira Lisova-Hrytsenko. Vasyl Lisovy issued an open letter in defense of the Seventies, for which he and his family were deported by the Soviet authorities to Siberia, where Oksen Lisovyi was born. His father spent 11 years in exile.

After returning to Ukraine, Oksen Lisovy studied to become a ceramic artist at the Reshetyliv Art School of Folk Crafts, and graduated from the Kyiv State Institute of Culture with a specialty in "library and information systems".

He worked as a teacher at the Kyiv-Mohyla Collegium and a fencing coach. In 2010, he headed the Small Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (SAS). He has the degree of candidate of philosophical sciences in philosophical anthropology, in 2015 he received the academic title of associate professor.

In 2012, Oksen Lisovyi became a laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine in the field of education, in 2021 he received the honorary title of Honored Worker of Education of Ukraine. In September 2020, he initiated the creation of the Science Museum of Ukraine on the territory of VDNG.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia in February 2022, he volunteered to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fighting as part of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. At the same time, he continues to perform the duties of the director of the SAS remotely.

