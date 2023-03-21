Council expanded powers of "Offensive Guard"

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the regulation of certain issues of the National Police of Ukraine during martial law.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko.

"In January of this year, the United Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut" was formed. Therefore, it was necessary to make changes to the legislation that will allow them to transfer the necessary weapons and military equipment," the message reads.

Draft Law No. 9070 provides that combat immunity applies to police officers from special units of the National Police of Ukraine. This means that they will not bear responsibility, in particular criminal, for the loss of personnel, military equipment or other military property, the consequences of the use of armed and other force during the repulsion of armed aggression against Ukraine, etc.

We will remind you that the formation of the "Offensive Guard" is currently underway. These are assault units in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which will liberate the occupied territories.

