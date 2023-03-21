Great Britain will supply shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine

Great Britain will supply Ukraine with armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium for Challenger 2 tanks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Baroness Annabel Goldie.

"In addition to Challenger 2 main battle tanks, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing projectiles containing depleted uranium. Such projectiles are highly effective at hitting tanks and armored vehicles," Goldie said.

As "Dzerkalo Tyzhnya" writes, most likely, we are talking about L26 (CHARM 1) or L27A1 (CHARM 3) projectiles. The L-26 is an elongated depleted uranium armor-piercing projectile used with metal charges in the L14A1 or L14A2 case. The L27A1 also contains depleted uranium, but has a larger length-to-diameter ratio and is considered much more effective. It is used together with the projectile charge in the L16A1 sleeve.

Such projectiles are able to hit all types of Russian tanks, regardless of the degree of protection - the level of armor penetration is up to 700 mm.

It will be recalled that in January the British government promised to hand over its Challenger 2 main tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine should receive them by the summer.