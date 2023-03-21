General Staff: Ukraine needs about 2,000 artillery barrels

The need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in artillery is about 2,000 barrels. The park needs constant updating.

This was announced at a briefing in the Military Media Center by Acting head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel Serhii Baranov, Censor.NET reports with reference to "ArmiyaInform".

He also noted that currently Ukraine cannot completely abandon Soviet guns.

"Ukraine is at war, and war is a very expensive pleasure, and new weapons cost a lot of money," he emphasized.

However, Baranov added that Ukraine currently has the opportunity to modernize Soviet weapons in such a way that its characteristics will be close to those of Western models.

Earlier it was reported that Western experts praised the extremely high efficiency of the work of Ukrainian artillery.