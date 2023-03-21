Enemy is conducting offensive actions in Lyman, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions. Fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and in Avdiivka direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 21, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The evening summary states: "The Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, focusing its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within the administrative borders. The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions. The most fierce battles continue for Bakhmut and in the Avdiivka direction.

The Russian aggressor continues to use his usual tactics of terrorizing the civilian population, shelling residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities.

Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 24 air strikes, as well as more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems. There is a threat of the enemy launching strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the formation of offensive groups of the enemy has not been detected. The Russian leadership continues to use the infrastructure of the Republic of Belarus to train its troops. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Hrinivka and Mikhalchyna Sloboda settlements in the Chernihiv region; Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, and Popivka of the Sumy region; Basove, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Hlyboke Vovchansk and Velyky Burluk in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continues to try to break our defenses. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Masiutivka, Novoselivske, Bilohorivka, and Verkhniokamianske settlements. He carried out artillery shelling of the Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Nevske and Bilohorivka - Luhansk region, as well as Torske, Spirne and Fedorivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues offensive operations, but loses offensive potential. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the city, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons and military equipment. Our defenders are repelling numerous attacks by the occupiers around the clock in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, and in the northern part of Bakhmut. In particular, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Stupochki, Predtechine, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Severne of the Donetsk region were subjected to enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Pobieda - without success. Areas of Lastochkine, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Heorhiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Vuhledar settlements of the Donetsk region came under enemy shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of settlements near the contact line were shelled, in particular: Novopil of Donetsk region; Olhivske, Malinivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Antonivka and the city of Kherson.

The Russian Federation does not give up the war of aggression, despite the numerous victims. Constantly takes measures to replenish manpower losses. Thus, in one of the military units stationed in the Krasnodar Territory, active work is being done with conscripts to sign contracts. Servicemen who agree to sign contracts are expected to go on a business trip to Ukraine in August 2023.

During the day, the Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 5 strikes on the areas where the invaders were concentrated, and our units of missile forces and artillery hit an ammunition depot, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, a radar station and one other important enemy object.