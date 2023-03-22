Kharkiv was honored as a "Hero City"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honors Kharkiv with title of "Hero City".

On March 22, President Zelenskyy arrived in Kharkiv, where he handed over the honorary award "Hero City of Ukraine" to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor.

"Thanks to the residents of this beautiful city, it protects our independence side by side with other cities of our country," the President noted.

In addition, with the participation of the President, a meeting was held in Kharkiv on the situation in the region: restoration of the de-occupied territories, arrangement of fortifications, restoration of infrastructure and provision of assistance to the victims.

