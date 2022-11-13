ENG
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of "Azov" regiment was commemorated. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, November 13, the event "Mystery. Heavenly Regiment "Azov" was held in the center of Kyiv on Sofia Square to commemorate the fallen heroes of the "Azov Regiment".

This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent from the scene.

Video: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET

Activists, relatives and friends of fallen Ukrainian heroes and veterans of the "Azov" regiment took part in the event. The participants of the event remembered every soldier of "Azov", who defended Ukraine from the invader with a weapon in his hand and died on the battlefield, as well as those who went missing in battle. In memory of the heroes, the participants of the event lit lamps and torches.

In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 01
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 02
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 03
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 04
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 05
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 06
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 07
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 08
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 09
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 10
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 11
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 12
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 13
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 14
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 15
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 16
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 17
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 18
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 19
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 20
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 21
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 22
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 23
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 24
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 25
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 26
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 27
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 28
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 29
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 30
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 31
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 32
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 33
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 34
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 35
In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of Azov regiment was commemorated 36

