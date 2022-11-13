In Kyiv, memory of fallen heroes of "Azov" regiment was commemorated. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, November 13, the event "Mystery. Heavenly Regiment "Azov" was held in the center of Kyiv on Sofia Square to commemorate the fallen heroes of the "Azov Regiment".

This was reported by the Censor.NET correspondent from the scene.

Video: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET

Activists, relatives and friends of fallen Ukrainian heroes and veterans of the "Azov" regiment took part in the event. The participants of the event remembered every soldier of "Azov", who defended Ukraine from the invader with a weapon in his hand and died on the battlefield, as well as those who went missing in battle. In memory of the heroes, the participants of the event lit lamps and torches.







































































