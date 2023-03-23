PMC "Wagner" spares no effort and expires near Bakhmut, Armed Forces of Ukraine will take advantage of this very soon, - Syrsky

The aggressor does not give up hope of taking Bakhmut at any cost, despite the losses in manpower and equipment.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky announced this on his Telegram channel.

"The main forces of the Russian Federation in this area are the representatives of the "Wagner" PMC. They spare nothing and lose significant strength and run out of steam. Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balaklia and Kupiansk," the message reads.

Syrsky noted that Ukrainian soldiers are under continuous fire from the enemy's artillery and aircraft, but at the same time they demonstrate "superhuman resilience, courage, and bravery."

"In particular, units of the 93rd, 10th, 57th, and 5th brigades, which are currently defending our Motherland in the east of the country," Sirsky emphasized.