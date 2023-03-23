Kazakhstan plans to tighten control over re-exports to Russia - FT

Kazakhstan plans to tighten control over goods passing through its borders for re-export to Russia, tracking them until they reach their final destination.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Financial Times.

According to the media source, last year Kazakhstan recorded a jump in exports to Russia, in particular, consumer electronics. This is attributed to the fact that sanctions have limited Russia's access to Western markets. Kazakhstan wants to stifle Europe's desire to prevent Moscow from circumventing the sanctions.

"Kazakhstan is one of Moscow's closest partners, it has not imposed any sanctions... However, it also has close economic ties with the EU and does not want to risk them," the newspaper writes.

Read more: Russia is increasingly trying to bypass sanctions through Kazakhstan, - Reuters

Kazakhstani officials insist that there are reasons other than re-exporting goods to Russia behind many of the spikes in export data. But they are also eager to emphasize the measures the country has taken to ensure compliance, such as a new customs tracking system.

"We understand all the risks of secondary sanctions, so we closely monitor mutual trade with all partners," the official said, adding that the country is "constantly working to reduce the risks of re-export."

Data from Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics show a 25 percent increase in exports to Russia last year compared to the previous year. For example, the number of washing machines exported to Russia from Kazakhstan increased from zero in 2021 to almost 100 thousand in 2022.

Read more: Kazakhstan officially supports China’s position on war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry