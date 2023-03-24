"Hidden" assets of Medvedchuk’s wife, Marchenko, worth over UAH 440 million were seized, - SSU

According to the materials of the SSU, the court seized another asset of Oksana Marchenko, who is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, their total value is more than UAH 440 million.

"The court's decision concerns 6.8% of the shares of PJSC "Electrometallurgical Plant "Dniprospetsstal" named after A.M. Kuzmina" in Zaporizhzhia, which Marchenko owns through three offshore companies.

This strategically important enterprise specializes in the industrial production of almost 1,000 types of steel and metal products.

Seizure of assets will prevent them from being re-registered as fictitious persons and in the future will allow them to be transferred to the benefit of our state," the message reads.

The SSU recalled that at the end of February of this year, according to the SBU's materials, the property of Medvedchuk's wife was seized for more than UAH 5.6 billion.

Investigators of the Security Service have already informed the accused about the suspicion under part 3 of Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine).

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read more: Since beginning of year, 10 militants have been convicted: among them - Belarusian mercenaries, - SSU