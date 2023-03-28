Air defense destroyed 12 "Shaheds" and reconnaissance UAV, - Air Force

On the night of March 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with "Shahed-136/131" attack drones and guided aerial bombs.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The attack of the Shaheds was carried out from the north and south-east.

Su-35 fighter jets of the occupiers took off from the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region and attacked the Kherson region with two guided aerial bombs.

In total, the enemy used 13 "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze drones, one "Granat-4" reconnaissance UAV, and two guided bombs.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine: 12 attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" and one reconnaissance UAV "Granat-4".

