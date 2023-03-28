ENG
Last day, marines destroyed 8 invaders and 1 observation post. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to perform the tasks of repelling the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy.

"Last day, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 8 occupiers and 1 enemy observation post.

The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message reads.

