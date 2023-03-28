Sniper of the SOF eliminated four invaders in Luhansk direction. VIDEO
A SOF’s sniper eliminated four invaders in the Luhansk direction.
As reported by Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian soldier was published on social networks.
"In the Luhansk direction, the SOF of Ukraine sent another batch of occupiers to hell, namely four "liberators," the author of the publication writes in a comment.
