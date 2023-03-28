ENG
Sniper of the SOF eliminated four invaders in Luhansk direction. VIDEO

A SOF’s sniper eliminated four invaders in the Luhansk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian soldier was published on social networks.

"In the Luhansk direction, the SOF of Ukraine sent another batch of occupiers to hell, namely four "liberators," the author of the publication writes in a comment.

Watch more: TERRA unit: Battles for Bakhmut, work with Krab 155mm self-propelled guns on enemy positions. VIDEO

elimination (5001) sniper (154) Luhanska region (1307)
