TERRA unit: Battles for Bakhmut, work with Krab 155mm self-propelled guns on enemy positions. VIDEO

Fighters of the aerial reconnaissance unit TERRA published a new video with fragments of their combat work.

As Censor.NET reports, the video captures moments of reconnaissance and adjusting the work of artillery in Bakhmut. The work of TERRA fighters made it possible to stop the advance of the occupiers on the southern flank of the city's defenses.

"The Wagners were advancing along the southern flank. We scouted their accumulation points and adjusted the fire of the KRAB 155 mm self-propelled guns. The advance was stopped," the fighters explain in the comments to the video.

Read more: Over last day, 124 occupants were eliminated near Bakhmut, - Eastern troop grouping of AFU