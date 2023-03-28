TERRA unit: Battles for Bakhmut, work with Krab 155mm self-propelled guns on enemy positions. VIDEO
Fighters of the aerial reconnaissance unit TERRA published a new video with fragments of their combat work.
As Censor.NET reports, the video captures moments of reconnaissance and adjusting the work of artillery in Bakhmut. The work of TERRA fighters made it possible to stop the advance of the occupiers on the southern flank of the city's defenses.
"The Wagners were advancing along the southern flank. We scouted their accumulation points and adjusted the fire of the KRAB 155 mm self-propelled guns. The advance was stopped," the fighters explain in the comments to the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password