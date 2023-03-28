Three Russian spies were detained in Poland, media reports

Over the past few days, the Internal Security Agency of Poland detained three people who were spying for Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to PAP, Deputy Minister-Coordinator of the Special Services of Poland, Stanislav Zhoryn, stated this.

He noted that as part of the investigation into the activities of the Russian spy network in Poland, the Agency managed to detain three more people. In total, 12 people were detained during the entire investigation.

Zhoryn emphasized that the Agency is dealing with detainees who have been charged with spying for Russia. They are also accused of working for an organized criminal group. The Agency also deals with people who are currently under arrest as a result of relevant court decisions.

"We are talking about people who acted as part of a group managed by the Russian special services. They performed specific tasks on behalf of the Russian special services, which are part of typical intelligence activities, as well as propaganda," said the deputy minister.

He added that this is a whole network of people whose task was to collect information about the routes and vehicles entering Ukraine. In addition, the spies distributed specific content created on the order of the Russian side. It was part of the ongoing agenda of active propaganda against Poland.

According to Zhoryn, this case requires far-reaching active actions of the Agency, which is also supported by other special services.

"This is definitely a development issue that will require further action," he emphasized.