Journalist of "Vchasno" news agency Oleksandr Tsakhniv was killed in battle near Bakhmut. PHOTO

"Vchasno" news agency journalist Oleksandr Tsakhniv was killed in a battle in the Bakhmut direction.

The 37-year-old defender was originally from the mining town of Selydove. Before entering journalism, he was a coordinator of the "Strong Communities" movement, organized public events, and worked on the development of the Ukrainian East.

At Vchasno, he wrote about corruption in the cities of Donetsk region and participated in anti-corruption investigations.

"There was always something to talk about with him: from new movies to philosophical theories. He was a bright man with a broad outlook and sharpened virtues. He was a true patriot of the country, not in words but in deeds, because he did everything he could to make his native land and our society better... This is a huge loss for all of us," his colleagues share their memories of Oleksandr.

Tsakhniv volunteered at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. He was killed during the fighting in the Bakhmut sector under enemy fire.

Oleksandr is survived by his parents, brother and wife.

