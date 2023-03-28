France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

The French Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"The recognition by the French Parliament of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people is important and significant. We are grateful for France's strong contribution to exposing the crimes of totalitarian Russia - past and present. In establishing truth and justice, and therefore responsibility. Thank you, France," he said.

Earlier, the European Parliament, as well as a number of countries, recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The parliaments of the Czech Republic, Germany, Iceland, Bulgaria, Italy, and others voted in favor of such resolutions.

