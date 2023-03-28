ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12194 visitors online
News Support for Ukraine
2 486 31

France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

франція,генератори

The French Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was stated on the page of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Twitter, reports Censor.NЕТ. 

"The recognition by the French Parliament of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people is important and significant. We are grateful for France's strong contribution to exposing the crimes of totalitarian Russia - past and present. In establishing truth and justice, and therefore responsibility. Thank you, France," he said.

Earlier, the European Parliament, as well as a number of countries, recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The parliaments of the Czech Republic, Germany, Iceland, Bulgaria, Italy, and others voted in favor of such resolutions.

Read more: 19 countries recognized Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide

Author: 

genocide (92) Holodomor (55) parliament (88) France (582)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 