Ukraine has "very good chance" of successful counteroffensive in spring, - Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine, due to the significant depletion of Russian forces and the availability of Western weapons, has a "very good chance" of launching a successful counteroffensive in the spring of 2023.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth", he said this during a hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Austin said that Ukraine currently has a "significant advantage" over Russian forces, although the front line has been shifting back and forth in recent days, and there is "quite serious fighting in the Bakhmut area."

"The Ukrainians have inflicted significant losses on the Russians, and they have depleted their armored vehicles in a way that no one could have ever imagined. And now we see Russia decommissioning T-54 and T-55 tanks because of the level of losses inflicted by the Ukrainians," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

He added that in view of this, Russia's resources are running out, it is increasingly facing a shortage of artillery ammunition and other things and is forced to turn to Iran and North Korea for help.

"So I think we will see an intensification of hostilities in the spring as the conditions for maneuvering improve and also based on what we have already done and continue to do. I think Ukraine will have a very good chance of success," Austin emphasized.

