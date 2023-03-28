ENG
Satellite images show hundreds of new graves at "Wagner" cemetery in Krasnodar region of Russia. PHOTO

The cemetery of "Wagner" mercenaries in Bakinskaya village, Krasnodar region, has grown significantly over the past 2 months.

"Hundreds of new grave pits have been dug at the "Wagner" cemetery in Baku, according to Maxar satellite imagery. The expansion is clearly visible compared to the image from two months ago," wrote The New York Times journalist Christian Tribert on Twitter.

Hundreds of new grave pits have been dug at the Wagner cemetery in Bakinskaya, satellite imagery captured by @Maxar shows. The expansion is clearly visible when compared with an image from two months ago. https://t.co/aQKhnokNb0 pic.twitter.com/Q399VUFjS3

— Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) March 28, 2023

