The cemetery of "Wagner" mercenaries in Bakinskaya village, Krasnodar region, has grown significantly over the past 2 months.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Hundreds of new grave pits have been dug at the "Wagner" cemetery in Baku, according to Maxar satellite imagery. The expansion is clearly visible compared to the image from two months ago," wrote The New York Times journalist Christian Tribert on Twitter.