Slovakia condemns Russia’s crimes against women and children

Slovak Parliament condemns Russian crimes against Ukrainian women and children

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to publication of Teraz and European truth.

"The National Council of Slovakia expresses its extreme indignation at the atrocities, including the illegal deportations of women and children who are being taken against their will to the territory of the Russian Federation, where they face placement in detention camps, identity changes and other actions that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," the statement reads.

The MPs call on the government to provide national assistance to Ukrainians in their fight against impunity for crimes. At the same time, they demand that the government, in cooperation with other governments of the European Union, take all necessary measures in international institutions. The aim is to support the prosecution of Russian officials and all those responsible for the most serious crimes.

The National Council also calls on international organizations, especially the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to intensify efforts to return deportees to their families in Ukraine.

The statement also calls on the Russian Federation to immediately stop deporting Ukrainian children and women and return deportees to Ukraine, while urging Russia to "immediately stop killing, raping and torturing civilians in Ukraine."

At the same time, the parliament calls on the Prosecutor General of the Slovak Republic, Maroš Žilinka, to assess whether the forced removal of children from Ukraine to Russia constitutes a crime of genocide. After that, he should consider initiating criminal proceedings.

As reported, according to official figures, Russia has deported more than 19,000 children from Ukraine.

