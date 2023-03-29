ENG
Russians continue to build fortifications in occupied Crimea, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the actions of the Russian occupiers to build fortifications in Crimea.

The statement reads: "In the Armiansk and Dzhankoy districts of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy continues to build fortifications and trenches. Civilians are actively involved in the work."

