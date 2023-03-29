Russians continue to build fortifications in occupied Crimea, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the actions of the Russian occupiers to build fortifications in Crimea.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.
The statement reads: "In the Armiansk and Dzhankoy districts of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy continues to build fortifications and trenches. Civilians are actively involved in the work."
