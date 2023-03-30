Situation at ZNPP remains unstable, plant cannot be protected - Grossi

The number of troops in the area of Zaporizhzhia NPP has increased significantly. The plant is now impossible to defend.

This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Sky News.

It was the second time Grossi visited ZNPP since the full-scale Russian invasion. According to him, the purpose of this visit was "to assess firsthand the serious situation with nuclear safety and security at the facility".

The IAEA Director General noted that despite the work of the agency's team of experts at the plant, the situation continues to be unstable.

"It is obvious that military activity is increasing throughout the region. Therefore, the station cannot be protected," Grossi said.