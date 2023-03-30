US will not agree to China’s "peace plan" that plays into Russia’s hands - State Department

The United States government opposes the "peace plan" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which could help Russia prepare a new attack on Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing by the First Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will welcome any country that is able to play a constructive role in resolving Russia's barbaric attack on Ukraine, as long as it is done in close coordination with our Ukrainian partners. It is important to remember, however, that when it comes to China's alleged "peace offer," it is ultimately up to Ukraine. A proposal that would allow Russia to rebuild its forces, leading to further aggression, would certainly not be acceptable to us," he said.

Petel also added that the United States supports all international efforts to investigate crimes in Ukraine, including investigations by the International Criminal Court, the UN Commission, and expert missions.

Read more: Russia, China and Iran will create problems for years to come - Milley