China to strengthen cooperation with Russian army - statement

China has stated that it is ready to cooperate with the Russian army to allegedly strengthen strategic communication and coordination.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Tang Kefei, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, Russia and China will work to implement global security initiatives.

In addition, Kefei said that "the two countries will deepen military confidence and jointly defend international justice." He noted that Russia and China will organize joint military exercises, as well as joint sea and air patrols.

