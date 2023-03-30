Commission of Ministry of Culture could not get to closed church in Lavra

The commission of the Ministry of Culture, which is supposed to transfer the property of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the state and which was supposed to start the process of checking the objects of the shrine on March 30, could not get into the first room, because it turned out to be locked.

this was reported by Suspilne with reference to the representative of the commission, the director of the cultural heritage department of the Ministry of Culture Maryana Tomin.

"We came with the commission and were supposed to go to the 111 building and start the inspection. Since people are praying, singing, for the time being, for unknown reasons that we will establish now, the building is closed, that is, the church is closed. Therefore, we will now record all these things and continue our activity," she said.

According to her, the commission included 15 people, in particular, three from the Lavra monastery of the UOC MP. Church representatives were warned about the inspection.

Currently, the commission plans to appeal to law enforcement agencies for obstructing its work.

In particular, they want to find out why there was no open space. Tomin also urged the members of the monastery to allow the commission to do everything in accordance with the requirements of the law and within its powers.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Culture, in general, the commission on the territory of the Lavra should work for 3 months.

