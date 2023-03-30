Four Slovak MiG-29s are already protecting sky over Kharkiv, - mass media
Slovakia handed over the first 4 MiG-29SA fighters to Ukraine. The Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Olena Kondratiukova, during her speech at the National Council of the Slovak Republic, stated that fighter jets are already defending the skies over Kharkiv.
The publication Sita writes about this, Censor.NET informs.
The aircraft transferred by Slovakia were modernized in the 2000s. Western-made electronics, a navigation system were installed on them, and the monitors in the cockpit were replaced with more modern ones.
Theoretically, such updates allow installing Western weapons on the fighter.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
