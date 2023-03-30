NATO conducts military exercises in Danube Delta, - AR

NATO troops are conducting naval and air force exercises in the Danube Delta under the leadership of the Romanian Navy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Associated Press.

The maneuvers are taking place in the Mahmudiya area near the point where the Danube flows into the Black Sea and near Romania's border with Moldova and Ukraine. These maneuvers are part of a series of exercises called Sea Shield 2023 ("Sea Shield". - Ed.), which take place from March 20 to April 2.

The Romanian command explained that during the exercise, the joint forces are preparing to confront the troops of the fictitious enemy, which is being dropped from the air in the area near the river.

3,400 military personnel from 12 NATO countries, more than 30 ships, 14 aircraft, 15 speedboats and patrol vessels, as well as divers-sappers and specialists in protection against chemical, biological and nuclear threats were involved in Sea Shield 2023.

AP reminds that in February, US and French troops conducted joint exercises in Romania at the Capu Media military base - with the participation of 350 members of the NATO battle group deployed on Romanian territory. The troops conducted combat firing from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.