45 OSCE countries have initiated investigation into Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children, - Kuleba

Forty-five member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) initiated the use of the so-called Moscow Mechanism to investigate the deportation of children from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

"I welcome the initiation by the 45 OSCE countries of the Moscow mechanism to solve the problem of the forced displacement of Ukrainian children by Russia," the minister said.

"We need decisive joint action to stop this genocidal practice, return the children to Ukraine and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice," he added.

The Moscow Mechanism of the OSCE provides an opportunity for participating states to send expert missions to assist in solving a specific issue or problem related to the human dimension of the OSCE.

Regarding Russia, the last time the Moscow Mechanism of the OSCE was involved was on July 28, 2022.