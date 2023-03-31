Two explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia - mass media

Two powerful explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia after midnight.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to LIGA.net.

It is noted that the first explosion sounded at 12:12 a.m., the second - at 12:14 a.m.. After that, an air alert was announced in the city.

At 12:15 a.m., the Zaporizhzhia RMA urged people to stay in shelters and not to take photos and videos of hits or the work of Ukrainian air defense forces.

