Occupiers carried out series of attacks on Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs with MLRS, infrastructure object was damaged (updated)

The rocket terror of the civilian population continues. It was a noisy morning for the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy launched a series of attacks on the regional center and the suburbs using MLRS.

Civil buildings were destroyed: a fire broke out in a private house, neighboring houses were damaged by the blast wave. Currently, the relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the hit on the spot.

Fortunately, there were no casualties," the message reads.

Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported that an infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia.

"Fortunately, people and residential buildings were not injured. At this time, everything is calm in the city, all communal services are working normally. All relevant services are working at the place of arrival," he wrote.