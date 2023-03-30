Consequences of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

In two days, the police registered 36 reports of destruction. The residential infrastructure of the Polohy district was damaged, in particular the homes of the residents of Huliaipole and Orikhiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Zaporizhzhia RMA.

As noted, Russian troops shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region with multiple rocket launchers, aviation and artillery, and also used enemy drones.

"Populations of the Polohy district suffered the greatest damage. In Orihiv, as a result of an air strike and periodic artillery shelling, houses and outbuildings were destroyed, and the territory of households was damaged. No less damage was caused to the residents of Huliaipole. In addition to the destroyed houses, the enemy took the life of a 63-year-old local resident. Also as a result of armed "As a result of the attack, two people, a 58-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, were injured by projectile fragments - both victims were taken to the hospital," the report said.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region: occupiers fired from aircraft, S-300 air defense systems, Grad, Uragan anti-aircraft missile defense systems, artillery, mortars. PHOTOS















