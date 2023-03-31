In Bakhmut, Russians followed principle and raised stakes, - Ministry of Defense

The time, weapons, equipment and huge number of casualties spent by the Russians on the capture of Bakhmut do not justify themselves from the point of view of military expediency.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In Bakhmut, time plays against the enemy. The competent actions of our command in the Bakhmut direction and the courage of the fighters made these long battles the most expensive for the enemy during the full-scale invasion. After all, the time, weapons, equipment and huge number of casualties spent by the enemy on the capture of Bakhmut do not justify themselves from the point of view of military expediency," the message reads.

According to Malyar, the enemy does not abandon his plans and went on principle and raised the stakes to his own detriment.

"It's very 'Russian', you can't understand logic," she concluded.

