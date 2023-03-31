Explosion rang out in Zaporizhzhia

In the afternoon, an explosion rang out during an air raid in Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Zaporizhzhia.

In the Zaporizhzhia RMA, residents were urged to stay in safe places until the end of the "air alert"!

"Keep informational silence! Do not distribute photo and video materials - do not help the enemy adjust fire.

Excessive informational attention harms the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

