Over March 31, Russians launched 5 missile and 12 air strikes, fired more than 20 MLRS attacks - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory during March 31.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "During the day, the enemy launched 5 missile and 12 air strikes, carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Having no desired results on the battlefield, the enemy continues to cynically terrorize civilians of our country. Today, the Russian Federation launched another missile attack on civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia and other Ukrainian cities using ballistic missiles. The enemy also used 6 Shahed-136 attack UAVs for air strikes, all of which were destroyed by our defenders.

The likelihood of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high."

