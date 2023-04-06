Russians are using advanced FAB-500 bombs near Bakhmut, - Cherevatyi

Russian army does not have modern combat systems, so it is currently using FAB-500 advanced guided aerial bombs in Bakhmut direction, which can be effectively countered by F-16 aircraft.

This was stated by Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the United News telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Since the enemy does not have the latest combat systems, unlike what our partners are trying to provide us with, the Russians are improving and using old Soviet weapons, including FAB-500 bombs, equipping them with wings and GPS navigators," Cherevaty said.

According to him, this is all done in order to bypass our air defense system and not to spend expensive missiles such as Kalibr or Iskander.

"The use of these bombs gives the Russians a certain amount of space, but we find our countermeasures here as well. The ideal countermeasure, of course, would be for our partners to provide us with the latest F-16 aircraft with powerful air-to-air missiles that can shoot down enemy aircraft when they try to drop bombs. Accordingly, this problem would be quickly resolved. But in this case, we are looking for other appropriate ways to protect ourselves from the consequences of this new threat," Cherevatyi emphasized.

Read more: In case of threat of encirclement and losses in Bakhmut, there will be appropriate solutions, - Zelensky