Occupiers again shelled Polohy and Vasylivka districts of Zaporizhzhia region, - RMA

Over the past day, the occupying forces have carried out four airstrikes, three UAV attacks, fired three times with MLRS, and fired 58 artillery strikes in the Polohy and Vasylivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET informs.

"In Huliaypole, enemy artillery targeted an agricultural enterprise, in addition, it destroyed several apartments in residential quarters. And in the Vasylivka district, during the shelling, the enemy hit the private sector. Specialists record new destruction and eliminate the consequences," the message says.

