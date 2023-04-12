Rocket attack on Sloviansk on March 27: number of victims has increased to 4

Two people who were seriously injured as a result of a rocket attack on Slovyansk on March 27 died in hospital.

This was announced by the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to save two of them - they died in the hospital. Now the shelling statistics are as follows: 4 killed, 34 wounded," said the head of the Sloviansk district.

As you know, two people were killed and 36 residents of the community were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Torska Street. Five of them were in a very serious condition.

