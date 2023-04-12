Ukraine postponed counteroffensive due to weather and lack of ammunition, - WP

The major offensive of the Ukrainian forces had to be postponed due to the weather, the slow supply of equipment and the shortage of ammunition. The "leakage" of secret documents also played a negative role.

This is stated in the publication of The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports.

"The expected spring offensive is seen as an opportunity for Ukraine this year to liberate territory held by Russian forces, the total area of which is about one-fifth of the country's territory. But the operation has been delayed by weather conditions, slow supplies of equipment and a shortage of ammunition, raising fears of a stalemate ", the publication says.

WP writes that the counteroffensive makes it difficult to leak US military and intelligence documents. After all, the documents that got into the network contained detailed data about the state and capabilities of the Ukrainian army, in particular, about weak points in air defense.

The mass media notes that many Ukrainians fear that if Kyiv is unable to liberate significant territories, it will have to go to negotiations with the Russian Federation, being in a disadvantageous position.

Read more: "Unfortunately, this is not isolated case", - UN human rights monitoring mission on execution of Ukrainian prisoner

The publication reminds that positional battles have been going on in Donetsk region for a long time. And he cites the words of a Ukrainian corporal: "We already recognize their (Russian soldiers. - Ed.) voices. At night, we hear a lot of drunken shouting, mostly swearing."

At the same time, the Russians continue to strengthen their positions, preparing for defense.

"Despite the defense, Ukrainian troops continue to suffer losses. The battle for Bakhmut turned into the longest and deadliest battle of the war, with heavy losses on both sides," WP writes.