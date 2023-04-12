"Unfortunately, this is not isolated case", - UN human rights monitoring mission on execution of Ukrainian prisoner

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine is shocked by the extremely violent videos that were published on social networks on Tuesday, April 11.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the mission.

"One of the videos shows the brutal execution of a man, presumably a Ukrainian prisoner of war, and the other shows the mutilated bodies of presumably Ukrainian servicemen. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. In recent reports, the Mission has documented a number of serious violations of international humanitarian law, including those committed against prisoners of war. These latest violations, like others, must be properly investigated, and those responsible brought to justice," the message reads.

We will remind you that a video appeared on the Internet, in which Russian war criminals from the "Rusich" SARG cut off the head of a captured Ukrainian soldier.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that the invaders are trying to intimidate the Defense Forces of Ukraine with such publications.