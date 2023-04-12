UN Secretary General Guterres "horrified" by video of execution of Ukrainian soldier and demands to punish those responsible

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was horrified by a video showing Russians executing a Ukrainian defender.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Anadolu, this was stated by the press secretary of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric.

According to him, after Guterres saw the video of the brutal execution, he demanded that all those responsible be brought to justice.

"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case," Dujarric said.

He also noted that the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine is "appalled by these particularly horrific" videos.

"The slightest violation must be properly investigated and the perpetrators must be brought to justice," added the UN Secretary-General's spokesperson.

Watch more: Captured Ukrainian soldier was beheaded by Russian war criminals from "Rusich" SARG: "How many more such videos will still surface". VIDEO