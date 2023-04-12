ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17513 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 474 23
Zelenskyi (3915) compensation (22)

Russian assets should become compensation for Ukraine - Zelensky

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зеленський

Russia’s assets should be used to compensate Ukraine for its losses from the invasion.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on April 12.

"Especially since the world knows the solution - regarding Russia's assets, Russian officials who made oligarchs rich while their state became a terrorist... All these assets should go to compensate those who have been hurt and suffered by Russia. Russian assets should be used to recover from the aggression. The war should be the most expensive for the aggressor. And we are doing everything for this," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the partners who support Ukraine.

Watch more: There will be no ruins in Ukraine, - Zelensky. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 