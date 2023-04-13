In "leaked" documents of Pentagon there is information that China agreed to supply weapons to Russia, - WP

Secret US military documents contain information that China has agreed to provide Russia with lethal weapons.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post.

The article states that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the agreement of the Central Military Council of China "to approve the phased delivery of weapons to Russia." She also wished that this information remained secret, adds WP. They wanted to disguise military equipment as civilian goods.

An unnamed senior US official from the US presidential administration said in a comment to WP that the US currently has no evidence that China has transferred weapons to Russia, but the US continues to monitor and is concerned about the possibility.

Another official from the US Defense Ministry confirmed this assessment to journalists.

Earlier it was reported that photoshopped documents of the USA and NATO on the preparation of Ukraine's counteroffensive were published on social networks. Subsequently, it became known that the US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents that were published on social networks in recent weeks.

According to Reuters, classified information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the armed forces before a counteroffensive "leaked" on the network may be a fake. In turn, as Politico writes, a crisis in relations between the US and its allies arose due to the leak of secret documents.

Censor.NET also wrote that due to the leak of secret American documents, Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans.