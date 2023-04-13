NATO advocates long-term membership plan for Ukraine

The Alliance will support Ukraine for as long as necessary. NATO supports a long-term plan for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

This was stated at the First Black Sea Security Conference by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to ТSN.

"Over the past year, the allies have provided Ukraine with unprecedented military support to help it defend itself, amounting to 65 billion euros. And this will continue. NATO will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. And the Alliance supports Ukraine's long-term plan for Euro-Atlantic integration," he said.

"What happens in Europe can also happen in Asia. What is happening in the Black Sea could happen tomorrow in the Pacific - anywhere - if we don't do something right now. The Black Sea region is a springboard for Russia to direct its power to Africa, to the Middle East. Therefore, this is not just about the Black Sea. The Black Sea region has been the center of Russia's increasing aggressiveness and actions for more than two decades," Geoană emphasized.

To remind, the First Black Sea Security Conference is taking place in Bucharest as part of the International Crimean Platform.

