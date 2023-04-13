Morawiecki Russia will not give up war against Ukraine

The Russian Federation does not draw any conclusions from its failures on the battlefield in Ukraine and has no intention of stopping its aggressive war.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Don't expect the Russians to draw conclusions from their failures on the battlefield and perhaps give up the war. I am pessimistic about this. I don't think this is possible in the short term," Moratsevetsky said.

In his opinion, Russia's main goal in this war is "the destruction of Ukraine." "This is necessary to prevent Ukraine from being a foundation for strengthening the West," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Morawiecki added that "this desire is most likely shared by communist China." "This is another aspect that unites the two superpowers, even if Russia has become a junior partner in this alliance in recent years," the Polish Prime Minister concluded.

