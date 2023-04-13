Enemy storms Bakhmut 40-50 times a day, city is being razed to ground - Maliar

The occupants carry out 40 to 50 assaults and over 500 attacks on Bakhmut every day.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar at her Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy conducts 40 to 50 assaults and over 500 attacks in Bakhmut every day. The enemy has regrouped its forces and means in this direction without abandoning the goal of taking control of Bakhmut," she noted.

She added that since the enemy usually loses in street battles, it resorts to total destruction of urban buildings.

"They are simply razing the city to the ground. This is done in order to deprive our defenders of the opportunity to hold positions in the city," emphasized Malyar.

However, she summarizes, the enemy has not achieved its goal. Heavy fighting continues for Bakhmut. The situation is currently difficult but under control.

As a reminder, the enemy has concentrated its main efforts in Bakhmut. The most fierce and heavy clashes are taking place there.

