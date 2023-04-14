In occupied Melitopol, explosion rang out near railway depot, - Fedorov

On the morning of April 14, an explosion rang out in occupied Melitopol near the railway depot. The Russians are stockpiling their equipment there and have set up a repair base.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, told about this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Ukrainian Pravda".

"The morning started very badly for the enemy - a super-powerful explosion rang out in the city, which was heard even in the surrounding villages. This explosion was near the railway and the railway depot. We will inform you about the details later. But the enemy is concentrating equipment and ammunition there. And at the base, the depot has placed a repair base, which has already suffered from explosions, but has not yet been completely destroyed," Fedorov said.

Also, on the evening of April 13, gunfire and explosions were heard in Melitopol, near the Melitopol airfield. Fedorov suggests that this was most likely because the occupiers did not share something among themselves.

The morning explosion in the occupied city was also confirmed by the traitor Rogov. At the same time, the helper of the occupiers assures that a gas cylinder exploded in one of the garages at 58 Radishchev Street. According to him, the owner of the house was injured.