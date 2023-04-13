Loud explosion rang out in occupied Melitopol

An explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"It's loud in Melitopol! A loud explosion can be heard in the center of the city. We are waiting for details about who is firing unsuccessfully or how the enemy's air defense is malfunctioning," said the city's head.

Information about the explosion is also confirmed by the occupation "emergency services".

