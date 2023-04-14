Now Ukraine is focused on preparing for counteroffensive, - Shmyhal

Ukraine is now concentrating on preparing for a counteroffensive to liberate the temporarily occupied territories from the Russian invaders. Russian psychological and informational operations will not prevent this.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Densy Shmyhal said this to the American TV channel Fox News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"We are united with our partners, especially with the United States. And I am sure that we are now on the right path for a counteroffensive, we will liberate the rest of our territories, we will win, and this is the main thing. Currently, we are focused on preparing our counteroffensive, together with our partners, especially from the USA," Shmyhal noted.

Commenting on the leak of classified Pentagon documents, Shmyhal said that the Ukrainian authorities are focused on preparing a counteroffensive, despite Russian psychological and information operations.

Shmyhal also thanked all Americans, the president and the US Congress for military assistance and strong support for Ukraine.

"We report for every dollar received. We send reports to the administration (Biden. — Ed.), to the World Bank for every dollar that Ukraine receives from partners. We are accountable, transparent and carry out reforms in the country. We are responsible for this support from the United States Shmyhal said.

Speaking about the losses of Ukraine and Russia in the war, he reminded that this is closed information, but added that the losses of the Russians exceed the Ukrainian losses, because the Russian Federation does not care about the lives of its soldiers.