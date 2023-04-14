In Sloviansk, as result of shelling by occupiers, 5 people died, 15 were injured, 7 may be under rubble, - RMA. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Sloviansk, five people were killed and another 15 were injured. Debris analysis is ongoing

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 18:00, five dead and 15 wounded are known. There is a possibility that seven people, including one child, are under the rubble," Kyrylenko said.

The head of the RMA also reported that the enemy struck at about 4 p.m., S-300 type missiles were previously used.

As a result of the impact, five high-rise buildings and five private houses, a shop, a business center, a club and three cars were also damaged.

Explosive technicians, paramedics, rescuers and police are working at the scene.

Read more: Some of explosions in Crimea may turn out to be tests of new Ukrainian weapons, - Danilov