Best security guarantees for Ukraine are F-16s, - Kuleba

The delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and the speedy transfer of other weapons are the best guarantees of security for Ukraine in the short term.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an іnterview with journalist Vadym Karpiak.

He expects that the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 will bring Ukraine closer to membership in the Alliance and resolve the issue of security guarantees.

He noted that the issue of guarantees is a complex problem. In this context, we should focus on the Kyiv Security Treaty.

"In the short term, of course, the best guarantee of our security is to accelerate the supply of weapons and ammunition, to accelerate it strongly and to make a positive decision on providing Ukraine with F-16 aircraft," Kuleba summarized.

Earlier, he stated that at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, concrete steps towards Ukraine's membership in the Alliance should be taken, and the Ukrainian side will not take any surrogate decisions.

